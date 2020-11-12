Authorities have taken further measures to tighten security at the airports in order to prevent the importation of new COVID-19 cases into the country.

With several countries in Europe and rest of the Western world witnessing a new wave of contaminations on daily basis, Cameroonian authorities are staying alert to this development and taking measures to ensure the country remains safe.

It is in this light that the Ministry of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda, in conformity with prescriptions from the Head of State has given new orientations to various actors at the airports to follow.

Thus in addition to the negative COVID-19 result which is supposed to be presented at the airport on arrival, passengers coming into Cameroon will now be expected to take a compulsory COVID-19 test on arrival at the Douala and Yaounde International Airports.

According to the Minister of Public Health, all the necessary measures have already been taken to ensure all passengers are screened on arrival, as well as ensuring the process in fluid while respecting the social distancing measure during the process.

All passengers who test positive at the airport will immediately be taken for treatment in strict respect of the treatment protocol, the Minister of Public Health added.

As of November 8, the epidemiological situation in Cameroon stood at 22,421 cases with 433 deaths, 478 active cases and a recovery rate of 96 percent.

Despite the spread of the virus completely slowing down in Cameroon, the Minister of Public Health has cautioned the population to continue respecting barrier measures to ensure the virus is completely kicked out of the Cameroonian space.