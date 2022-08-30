Cameroon Adopts National Laboratory Policy

A regulatory document was adopted on 26 August, presents the government’s vision of having an efficient laboratory system capable of guaranteeing universal access to quality health services by 2030.

Cameroon has not had such a policy until now, even though laboratory tests are essential for diagnosing the disease, epidemiological surveillance, investigating outbreaks, initiating and monitoring treatment, as well as research and development. “A policy is there to regulate. When the actors do not even know what they have to do, it is very difficult. And even the partners. When they arrive, they have to find this policy document ready to be able to absorb the government’s vision,” explains Solange Kouakap, inspector general of pharmaceutical services and laboratories at Ministry ofn Public Health.

There was a gap in the regulatory framework. In the hierarchy of documents, normally you always start with a policy. And from the policy, you move on to implementation, through strategic and operational documents, to improve the quality of laboratory services in the country," explains Dr Diallo Samba, senior laboratory advisor at the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention in Africa (CDCP Africa) and the African Society for Laboratory Medicine (ASLM).

“This guide fills a big gap, defines the different guidelines, helps everyone to comply with the standard and reduces many errors. The main objectives of the PNL are: to improve quality management in laboratories, to strengthen the legal and institutional framework, to strengthen the operational capacity of laboratories, to improve the financing of laboratory activities, and to improvise the framework for research and cooperation“, says the MinPH. The experts believe that this essential tool will allow health authorities to have evidence a, on the basis of this evidence, to identify interventions to be put in place in order to improve or strengthen the laboratory system and network.