Cameroon: Advocacy To Implement Insurance In School Curricula

This plea was made by the Association of Employees of Insurance Companies from the West region during an open day in Bafoussam.

It is a week that ends under new auspices in the West region of Cameroon. This is after the organization of a fair aimed at raising awareness of the population on the merits of insurance in Cameroon. It also made an emphasis on the payment of disaster victims.

Cameroon currently has 28 insurance companies, of which 17 provide a life insurance service. According to a survey carried out by the parliamentary network for the promotion of insurance, turnover in Cameroon increased from 209.1 billion F to nearly 211.5 billion F in 2020.

Except that, the contribution of the West region does not exceed 01% according to the survey. This situation can be explained by the low insurance penetration rate in the region.

“People should know that there are several forms of insurance that are guaranteed for development. Like dialects, insurance must be included in school curricula to make its culture part of mores,” suggests the president of the Association of Insurance Company Employees in the West region, François Fonkou Wolong.