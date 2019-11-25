Cameroon: Afcon 2021 to suffer another date modification

The dates for the 2021 African Cup of Nations could witness a slight modification, the Confederation of African Football, CAF has hinted.

Meeting in an Executive Committee meeting at the weekend in Cairo, CAF said the dates would be decided taking into consideration meteorological concerns.

« Due to metrological issues, the dates of the CAN 2021 will be decided jointly by CAF and the host country(Cameroon), » CAF said in a statement.

« The CAF administration will now decide the dates, times and venues of matches after analysis of the opinions of the teams concerned, »CAF added.

The competition was normally played between January-February until the 2019 edition when i twas moved to June following pressure from several stakeholders.

However, the rainy season could be a stumbling block to the smooth organisation of the competition which has now forced organisers to reflect on the timing of the competition.

In addition to meteorological reasons, the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations will coincide with the new and enlarged format of the FIFA Club World Cup which kicks off in June 2021.

While CAF and Cameroon reflect on the 2021 AFCON date, it has however confirmed the African Nations Championship, CHAN 2020 will hold in Cameroon from April 4-25.

« The recommendations concerning the location of the training sites and the hosting of the groups for the CHAN Cameroon 2020 were approved, »Caf said.