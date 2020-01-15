Cameroon: AFCON 2021 will be played from January 9 to February 6

The 2021 African Cup of Nations to be hosted by Cameroon will be played from January 9 to February 6, six months before the previous date, official sources have confirmed.

The decision was taken this Wednesday January 15, 2020 in Yaounde at the end of a meeting with officials of the Confederation of African Football, CAF led by its President Ahmad Ahmad and some officials of the Presidency of the Republic, the Prime Ministry, the Cameroon Football Federation, FECAFOOT and members of the local organising committee of the AFCON and CHAN.

Initially scheduled to take place from June to July 2021, reports hold that the Confederation of African Football deemed it necessary to review the date when the world football governing body, the FIFA scheduled the Club World Cup at this same period.

Many football analysts were equally of the opinion that the Club World Cup could obstruct the AFCON’s visibility, and why not hinder some players from taking part due to their responsibilities in the clubs.

Added to that, Cameroon’s rainy nature in the months of June and July was equally advanced as one of the reasons for the change of date.