Women’s AFCON 2022: Togo’s Coach Predicts Possible Victory over Cameroon Lionesses

Togo faces Cameroon at 8pm tonight in a fixture where both selections need a victory at all course.

It is in this line that the haed coach of the female national team Kai Tomety has said her team has put in place a strategy to maintain to contain the Indomitable lionesses when both teams faceoff this night on match day two in group B.

Togo lost their first group game on sunday 4-1 to Tunisia,but the team’s trainer say they are not giving up just yet. Facing the press conference ahead of the much awaited game scheduled to kick off at 8pm today, the Togo coach said they have nothing to lose and will thus make cameroon doubt.

” We fear nothing have nothing,we have nothing to loose. We have a strategy to make Cameroon doubt” Tomety said.

While Togo looks to give Cameroon hard times in the game, coach Gabriel Zabo of the Indomintable Lionesses has also stated that they will be out for all 3 points in order to keep their hopes alive of advancing to the knock out stage of the competition.

Speaking to the press in Casablanca yesterday,coach Zabo admitted that it will not be a walk to the part given they are facing a team that lost their matches and who are bent on not losing another one.

‘‘It is difficult to win against a team that lost its first match because they will not want to oose again, we have worked our finishings and will continue to improve. We wish to win tonight” says the Cameroonian coach.

Meanwhile Cameroonians based in Morrocco are said to have mobilised to cheer the lionesses to victory in today’s game.

reports Gp