Cameroon-Afcon 2023 : Indomitable Lions Pledges To Up Game Against Burundi

Cameroon fell to Namibia (1-2) at the Dobsonville Stadium of Soweto in South Africa.

The Indomitable Lions lost the first place in group C of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) qualifiers, which will be played next year in Côte d’Ivoire. With 4 points, Cameroon is still in contention for a place in the 2023 AFCON final edition.

But this hope has not spared coach Rigobert Song, who has been heavily criticised for his performances. In twelve games on the bench of the Indomitable Lions, the Cameroonian technician has won only three games (Algeria, Burundi and Brazil). A mediocre record that leaves the fans hungry.

Some local technicians are silently pining. “Song does not have the level of such a national team. The problem of the Lions is not the players, but the one who sits on the bench,” said one coach.

The next match of the Lions will be the last of these qualifiers against Burundi in Cameroon. In the first leg, Cameroon had won painfully (1-0). We even remember Samuel Eto’o Fils’ bloody outburst in the Indomitable Lions’ dressing room at the end of that match.