Sport › Football

Happening now

Cameroon-Afcon 2023 : Indomitable Lions Pledges To Up Game Against Burundi

Published on 29.03.2023 at 08h50 by Nana Kamsu Kom

Cameroon - Namibia

Cameroon fell to Namibia (1-2) at the Dobsonville Stadium of Soweto in South Africa.

 

The Indomitable Lions lost the first place in group C of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) qualifiers, which will be played next year in Côte d’Ivoire. With 4 points, Cameroon is still in contention for a place in the 2023 AFCON final edition.

But this hope has not spared coach Rigobert Song, who has been heavily criticised for his performances. In twelve games on the bench of the Indomitable Lions, the Cameroonian technician has won only three games (Algeria, Burundi and Brazil). A mediocre record that leaves the fans hungry.

Some local technicians are silently pining. “Song does not have the level of such a national team. The problem of the Lions is not the players, but the one who sits on the bench,” said one coach.

The next match of the Lions will be the last of these qualifiers against Burundi in Cameroon. In the first leg, Cameroon had won painfully (1-0). We even remember Samuel Eto’o Fils’ bloody outburst in the Indomitable Lions’ dressing room at the end of that match.

Tags : | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
sanaga beach Published on 07.02.2023

Sanaga Beach -Nkoteng

A reserved area embedded by a natural breeze. Lacoted in Nkoteng, Sanaga beach presents a number of extracurricular activities for its guest , away from…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top