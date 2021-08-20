Cameroon: AFCON delegations visiting host cities

After the draw of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations which held at the Yaounde Conference Centre last Tuesday, August 17, various delegations immediately took to the field to begin preparations.

In Yaounde, the delegations from Burkina Faso, Ethiopia were visited the Japoma sports complex as well as some hotels around town to get the feel.

On their part, the Algerian delegation jeted off to Douala to make arrangements where they are lodged in the same group alongside Sierra Leone and Equatorial Guinea.

The team manager Amini Labdi last Thursday, booked the Onomo hotel in Bonanjo, Douala where the team will be lodged.

The Algerian delegation equally went round the Japoma sports complex with a lot of fascination as they are heavily looking up to the competition.

“I am delighted by the quality of infrastructure of the Japoma sports complex. We cannot wait to get started here,” Labdi said.

Other delegations equally visited infrastructure in the West Region and North Region to begin booking hotels and making arrangements for their teams.

Meanwhile, the Local Organising Committee, COCAN has already made public the list of hotels retained for teams, CAF delegations and journalists at all the host cities.