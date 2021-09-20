The Director of the African Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr John Nkengasong has made the Time’s Magazine 100 Most Influential People 2021.

The popular American magazine released its ranking for this year with Dr Nkengasong among seven Africans to make the cut.

“I am deeply humbled and honored to be one of The 100 Most Influential People of 2021. This is a truly recognition of the hardworking staff of the Africa Centres for Disease Control & Prevention AfricaCDC, during this (COVID-19)pandemic,” Dr Nkengasong said.

A frontline figure in the fight against the COVID-19 across Africa, Dr John Nkengasong has been very instrumental in the acquisition of test kits, prevention materials and the acquisition and distribution of vaccines across the continent.

Apart from championing the fight against COVID-19 in Africa, the Director of the African CDC has equally been very instrumental in the fight malaria and the eradication of polio across the continent.

“My vision for the African Centre for Disease Control is to safeguard Africa against disease threats,” Dr Nkengasong said back in 2017.

The recognition from Times Magazine adds to a series of accolades in recent weeks. He recently bagged The Africa America Institute 2021 Global Health Solutions Champion Award. He will be receiving the prize tomorrow during the 37 annual award night which takes place in New York.

Last weekend, French publication Le Monde profiled Dr Nkengasong alongside Dr Vera Songwe as the five most influential figures in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa.

Dr John Nkengason has previously worked at the World Health Organization and the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Other Africans Honoured

The other six Africans who made their way into Times Magazines 100 most influential persons in the world have equally had a huge impact in Africa and the rest of the world.

Among them is Nigeria’s Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala who made history this year by becoming the first woman and the first African to head the World Trade Organisation.

Four-time Grammy Award winnefr, Benin’s Angelique Kidjo equally made the cut for her creative force which has seen her release 13 albums in her illustrious career.

Senegalese scholar and writer, Felwinse Sarr, Kenyan environmental activist, Phyllis Omido, Ugandan-British actor, Daniel Kaluuya, South African-born entrepreneur Elon Musk, Ethiopian entrepreneur Sara Menker as well as French actor of African descent Omar Sy all made the continent proud.