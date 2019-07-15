Cameroon: African cinema on spotlight in Yaounde

The 23rd edition of the annual Ecrans Noirs Film Festival kicked off this Saturday July 13, 2019 in Yaounde with the main innovation being the inclusion of kids.

Over 20 Cameroonian films have been selected to compete in the different categories involved some of which include; Virgin Blade of Chinepoh Cosson, Lone girl of Didi Lobe and The mad man of AK St Ralph.

Lots of activities have been scheduled to entertain cinema lovers at the different projection sites with emphasis laid on interactive sessions with children. Every day as from 8am, they are been introduced to scenarios at the Multipurpose Sports Complex.

While launching the seven-day event on Saturday, the secretary General of the Ministry of arts and culture Mouhtar Ousmane Mey invited experts in the sector to use the coming together to consolidate National unity.

The initiative of Basseck Ba Kohbio aims amongst others to promote quality African film production, promote the culture of cinematography in children and young people and encourage young talents in the film industry

The festival is billed to end on July 20, 2019.