Cameroon : African Ministers Commit to Improving Africa’s World Heritage

Ministers of Culture from eight member countries of the Economic Community of Central African States have pledged to increase Africa’s representation on the World Heritage List.

Africa makes up only 12% of the total number of properties inscribed on the World Heritage list. It is in this line that “We commit ourselves to invest and mobilise resources to improve the tentative lists with a view to elaborating successful nomination dossiers, in accordance with the guidelines for improving the representativeness and credibility of the World Heritage List in the sub-region,” the culture leaders declared in the Yaounde Call to Action, adopted on 19 October last on the occasion of the celebration of the 50th regional anniversary of the 1972 World Heritage Convention in Africa.

The signatories call on CEECA to support its member states, mobilise its partners and put in place a strategy to make heritage a lever for development in the sub-region. They also called on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) and its partners, notably the African World Heritage Fund (AWHF), to accompany them in the implementation of “concrete measures” aimed at reinforcing their capacities and supporting their efforts to identify and elaborate nominations to the World Heritage List.

They also request Unesco’s support for the implementation of “corrective measures” for the removal of their properties from the List of World Heritage in Danger. The signatories of the Yaoundé Appeal also reaffirmed their determination to protect cultural and natural heritage through local, national, regional and international actions, favouring a balanced approach, while addressing the needs of young people, indigenous peoples and local communities.