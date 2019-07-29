The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Mahamat Faki has hailed the initiative by Switzerland to mediate and seeking lasting solutions to the crisis in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon.

In a statement released on Saturday July 27, the AU Commission Chairperson urged both both parties to engage in this path in a spirit of compromise with a view to reach a political solution, should put national interest above any consideration.”

He welcomed the initiative taken by Switzerland to initiate dialogue and reaffirms the AU’s support to any inistive aimed at seeking lasting solutions to the crisis in the troubled North West and South West regions.

The African Union is the latest body to back the Swiss-led mediation after the European Union and the United States threw their weight behind the initiative.