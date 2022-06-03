Cameroon: Afriland First Bank Obtains a F26.2 Billion Credit Line For SMEs

An agreement took place between this Cameroonian bank and the Bank for Economic Development in Africa on June 2, 2022.

The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector ( and the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa have granted F26.2 billion to Afriland First Bank

The agreement signed in Egypt by Youssoufa Bouba, Deputy Director General of First Bank and Ayman Sejiny, CEO of Badea will allow the Cameroonian banking institution to increase its action on the segment of SMEs / SMIs, and on the other hand, to promote Islamic financing in the business community.

“This agreement confirms our commitment to strengthen the impact of Islamic financing in the development of Cameroonian SMEs alongside Afriland First Bank, a pioneer of Islamic finance in Central Africa and a leading institution in the Cameroonian banking sector,” said the CEO of the Badea Group subsidiary.

“This new line of financing by Badea is the expression of the renewed confidence of the member institutions of the IDB (Islamic Development Bank) and also materializes our determination to multiply the instruments of intervention to facilitate access to Islamic financing by the SME actors, recognized as major players in the economic fabric of Cameroon,” said Youssoufa Bouba.