Cameroon: After Abuja verdict, Ambazonia leaders return to court today

The ten Ambazonia separatist leaders standing trial before the Yaounde military tribunal return to court today wher their case continues.

Julius Ayuk Tabe and nine others will be returning to court for the first time since the Federal High Court in Abuja ruled ordering for their return to Nigeria as well as finaancial compensation.

It is left to be seen how the defense counsel will use this rule today to forge their arguments ahead as they have always claimed their clients are refugees who were illegally ddeported to Cameroon and should be returned to Nigeria.

During the last hearing on February 20, the judged ruled the accused are Cameroonian nationals with refugee and asylum-seeeking status but will be judged in Cameroon.

A ruling that forced the lawyers to storm out of the court after they were denied the opportunity to appeal. It is now left to be seen how the lawyers proceed today.