Cameroon: After attack on schools in SW, Gov’t reviews ways to guarantee safety of students, staff

Published on 09.11.2020 at 17h41 by journal du Cameroun

Kulu Memorial College Limbe hours after gunmen stormed campus (c) copyright

The Minister Delegate at the Presidency in Charge of Defence has reviewed operations to protect students and staff in schools in the restive South West region of Cameroon following attacks on two schools by suspected Ambazonia fighters recently.

This was during a working visit to the region this Monday November 9 on high instructions of the Head of State.

Minister Joseph Beti Assomo made his first stop in Buea where he discussed the region’s security situation with administrative authorities and top military officials with focus on guaranteeing safety at schools.

This visit comes following attacks on two schools in less than a week; the first on the Mother Francisca International Bilingual Academy Kumba in the Fiango neighbourhood where seven children were brutally murdered and thirteen others injured and few days later at the Kulu Memorial College Limbe, where students were stripped naked and their uniforms and school material burnt down.

The Government has accused separatist fighters of having carried out the above attacks and promised the population of the region to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

