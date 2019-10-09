Cameroon: After Douala, CFAO opens second shopping centre in Yaounde

CFAO Retail Cameroon has opened its second Carrefour market shopping centre in Ekie, a locality in the outskirt of Cameroon’s political capital, Yaounde, two years after opening one in the country’s economic capital, Douala.

The commercial centre was inaugurated today in Ekie by the representative of the Prime Minister Head of Government, Dr Taiga, Minister of Livestock, Fisheries and Animal Industries.

It was done in presence of the Chief Executive Officer of CFAO Retail, Jean Christophe Brindeau, the General Manager of CFAO Retail Cameroon, Luc Demez, the Executive Director of Carrefour Group International Partnerships, partner to the project as well as a crew of other members of Government.

The over 7Billion project that took 14 months to be on food consists of a supermarket with 1,600m2 of retail space, over ten thousand affordable products from in and out of Cameroon, some 100 spaces for car parks, 12 checkout lanes, four shops and two restaurants to be ready in the next few weeks.

Constructed on a surface area of 7,215m2, Carreffour market Ekie is said to have provided 150 direct jobs with some key managerial positions held by Cameroonian CFAO employees trained in Douala.

According to Luc Demez, General Manager of CFAO Retail Cameroon, over 250 contracts have been signed with local vendors and producers for the supply of made in Cameroon products that will be sold at Carrefour market Ekie, and why not that in Bonamoussadi, Douala.

In partnership with the Group Carrefour since 2015, CFAO Retail have opened a good number of shopping centres and local supermarkets in Sub-saharan Africa. With today’s inauguration of Carrefour market Ekie, the Group counts eight shopping centres constructed in Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire and Senegal, including five other Carrefour market stores.