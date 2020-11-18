Cameroon: After FIFA’s go ahead, Fecafoot sets Nov 22 as kick off date for Elite One championship

The Cameroon Football Federation, Fecafoot has set Sunday November 22 as kick off date for the 2020/2021 Elite One professional championship initially scheduled for November 10 and later postponed to November 18.

In a release issued Tuesday November 17, Fecafoot’s communication department indicates that the new date was set following a correspondence from the world football governing body FIFA.

In the correspondence issued Monday November 16, FIFA urges the national federation to launch without delay the championship amid tension between it and Cameroon’s Professional Football League, LFPC.

The release further states that the programme of the championship will be made public to enable the different teams prepare for it.

It equally invites football stake holders to work with one spirit to ensure a smooth and successful holding of the championship.

The President of the LFPC, General Pierre Semengue had earlier launched the professional championship on October 31, 2020, following a decision from the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) which recognised LFPC as the legitimate organiser of the football championship.

Few days after, the LFPC was dissolved by Fecafoot following a meeting with some clubs presidents.

General Pierre Semengue is yet to react to this new developments in the Fecafoot/LFPC saga.