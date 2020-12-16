Cameroon: After killing of Fako Chief in captivity, PM Dion Ngute meets with SW traditional rulers

The Prime Minister Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute is currently chairing a meeting grouping traditional rulers, members of parliament and some elite of the restive South West region of Cameroon in Buea.

The meeting comes on the heels of recent developments in the socio-political situation of the region sparked by the killing of Chief Emmanuel Ikome of Dibanda Mile 14 village last Sunday December 13 in captivity.

“We must come out as one and mobilize against this evil… The Prime Minister told the close to seventy traditional rulers who honored his invitation.

Traditional rulers most of whom participated in the country’s first ever Regional election on December 6 have become the new targets of unidentified gunmen believed to be Ambazonia fighters in the region.

This comes after the later issued an ultimatum to any Chief who will dare cast his vote in the election.

Apart from late Chief Ikome who was killed in captivity and his body discovered in the bush, other traditional rulers have been kidnapped and later on freed following the intervention security forces.