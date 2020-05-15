Cameroon: After Yaounde, Douala authorities announce crackdown on defaulters of COVID-19 measures

The Senior Divisional Officer for Wouri Division in the Littoral region of Cameroon has warned that as from Monday May 18, all those caught disrespecting Government anti-Coronavirus restrictions in markets, drinking spots and other leisure places will face severe sanctions.

The decision by the Government of Cameroon to ease some Coronavirus restrictions has been misconstrued by many for an end to the Coronavirus era in the country.

This has led to the adoption of old habits in total disrespect of measures imposed to limit the spread of the virus.

In a bit to bring things back to order in the second most hit region of the country (Littoral), the Senior Divisional Officer for Wouri, Benjamin Mboutou Thursday May 14 issued a release, warning the population that as from Monday May 18, he begins with a crackdown on defaulters of anti-COVID-19 measures in public places.

According to the release, all those caught in bars, markets and other leisure areas without a face mask on or without respecting the social distancing measure will be arrested and released once they must have done what is expected of them.

As far as drinking spots are concerned, the non-respect of Coronavirus restrictions will lead to an immediate shutdown by forces of law and order, the SDO warned.

Public transport drivers and bike riders have not been left out of this crackdown. Benjamin Mboutou enjoins them to compel with the measure that restricts overloading and ensure all their passengers put on a face mask before they carry them or else they will see their taxis and bikes immediately impounded upon.

This repression is already on in the Mfoundi Division, Centre region of Cameroon.