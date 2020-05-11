Cameroon: Agbor Balla condemns assassination of Mamfe Mayor

Renowned human rights defender and lawyer, Felix Nkongho Agbor Balla has strongly condemned the brutal killing of the Mayor of Mamfe, Prisley Ashu Ojong by suspected armed separatists Sunday May 10.

The lawyer took to his Twitter account Sunday May 10 to express his dissatisfaction with the involvement of civilians in an armed conflict and called on Separatist fighters to respect the Geneva Conventions.

“I strongly condemn the killing of Ashu Prisley OJONG, Mayor of Mamfe in Manyu Division, South West Region of Cameroon.”

“The young and dynamic Mayor was killed by fighters of one of the Non State Armed Group, (NSAG) As we mourn the Mayor, we call on all the NSAG’s to respect the Geneva Conventions. Barrister Agbor Balla said.

He is not the only person to have condemned this act of barbarism on State officials and vulnerable civilians.

Mayor Prisley Ojong was brutally assassinated Sunday May 10 on his way to his native Eshobi in Manyu Division, South West region of Cameroon he was visiting for outreach activities.