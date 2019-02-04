Cameroon: Agbor Balla frowns at separatist imposed ‘lockdown’ on Anglophone regions

Human Rights lawyer Felix Agbor Nkongho has frowned at the decision by separatist activists to impose a ‘ten-day lockdown’ in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon which starts on February.

The move by separatist has been widely criticised by various quarters including a faction of the movement that has called on residents in these two regions to go about their normal activities.

Human rights lawyer and President of the outlawed Consortium Felix Agbor Nkongho is the latest to joinhis voice to the chorus against the ‘lockdown.’

Agbor Nkongho who is amongst the lawyers who will travel through these regions to defend the Ambazonia leaders who are due to appear in court on February 7 says such a decision will penalise even lawyers who have to be in court.

“How would lawyers go to court on the 7 to defend Sisiku when you guys call for lock down? Is this not really an insensitive decision which does not consider the suffering masses?. We expect leadership to have the interest of the people at heart. The focus should be the people and not some show of force. Is truly very sad” Agbor Balla wrote on his Facebook page.