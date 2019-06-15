Cameroon : Agbor Balla honoured in Tanzania

The President of the outlawed Cameroon Anglophone Civil Soxiety Consortium, Barrister Felix Agbor Nkongho was recently honoured in Tanzania.

Felix Agbor Nkongho, Founder of the Centre of Human Rights and Democracy in Africa won the third editio of the African Human Rights Defenders Shield Awards for Central Africa.

Receiving the award in Zanzibar, Tanzania, Agbor Balla paid hommage to victims of the crisis in the Borth West and South West regions of Cameroon

« I dedicate this human rights award to all victims of human rights violations, those who defend, protect and promote human rights and finally to those who defend these defenders, » Felix Agbor Nkongho said

The award aims to honour and recognise persons who have stood out in contributing for change in their community by peacefully promoting and protecting human rights.