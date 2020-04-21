Civil society activist and human rights lawyer, Felix Agbor Nkongho has praised a recent report faulting soldiers of the massacre in Ngarbuh on February 14.

In a report published on Tuesday, April 21, the government of Cameroon recognised soldiers were responsible for the massacre in Ngarbuh and said the Head of State had ordered for judicial proceedings against the soldiers.

The report does not come as a surprise to many, notably Felix Agbor Nkongho who had at the time accused soldiers of carrying out the attacks on the village and called for an independent commission of inquiry to investigate the incident.

“The Government finally recognizes the responsibility of the military for the massacre that took place in Ngarbuh; Donga Mantung of the North West Region of Cameroon. This follows the findings of the commission of Inquiry that was created by the Head of State,” Agbor Balla said.

“It should be worthy of note that on 16 February 2020, upon due investigation, we concluded that the military was responsible for the massacre. After issuing a statement accusing the military of the said massacre and calling for a Commission of Inquiry, we were threatened with legal action.