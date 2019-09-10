The Head of State Paul Biya will address the nation today in one of the rare moments not attached to the traditional occasions of the year.

The speech will be broadcast at 8pm tonight and expectations have been high from the civil society and political class.

One of such reactions has come from human rights lawyer Barrister Felix Agbor Balla, has urged urged Paul Biya tp free all arrested, call for inclusive dialogue and implement political reforms.

Reacting to the imminent speech, BarristerAgbor Balla Nkongho says his wish and expectation from President Paul Biya tonight is to get the following: “Yes to All Inclusive Dialogue, Free All Arrested, Political Reforms And Abounced Constitutional Amendments.”