Cameroon: Agbor Balla reacts to recent killings of Anglophones by suspected separatists

Civil society activist and human rights lawyer, Felix Agbor Nkongho has condemned the recent killings of Anglophones by suspected separatist fighters for allegedly “betraying the Anglophone struggle” to form a breakaway state called Ambazonia.

In less than two weeks, four people were brutally killed in the crisis-stricken North West and South West regions of Cameroon, including an aid worker, two women and a teacher all accused of being “blacklegs”.

The most recent killing that sparked widespread condemnation took place in Muyuka, South West region of Cameroon where in a video (journalduCameroun.com cannot independently verify) shows a woman with her hands tied to the back, being beaten and dragged on the road by some men whose faces do not appear on the video.

After torturing the woman, the men finally chop off her head with a machete, dragging her mortal remains in her own pool of blood.

On Tuesday August 11, Barrister Agbor Balla took to his twitter account to condemn these killings which according to him is abnormal.

“Killing our people in the name of liberating them is unfortunate. We cannot be killing the same people we claim we want to liberate from the yoke of dictatorship. May the souls of those killed rest in perfect peace.

Unconfirmed reports have it that a few days ago, a certain Pascal living in the Diaspora and though cannot be linked to any armed group in the Anglophone regions said any traitor “blackleg” will be dealt with accordingly.