Cameroon: Agbor Balla recommends fair, open trial for perpetrators of Ngarbuh massacre

Barrister Felix Agbor Nkongho has recommended that the trial of soldiers involved in the killing of civilians including children and women last February 14 in Ngarbuh, a village in the North West region of Cameroon should be fair and open to the public.

After welcoming the fact that the Government of Cameroon finally admitted soldiers killed civilians in Ngarbuh and indicated the Head of State has ordered for judicial proceedings against the said soldiers, Barrister Agbor Balla now recommends the latter be given a fair and open trial.

“Whilst commending the report of the Commission of Inquiry, We recommend that the trial of the perpetrators should be fair and open to the public.”

“The State should assist the families of the victims to travel to Yaounde and be provided unfettered access to attend the trials.” Barrister Agbor Balla said in a tweet this Wednesday afternoon.

According to the findings of the enquiry commission created by the Head of State to investigate the Ngarbuh killings and establish responsibities, the security officials involved in the massacre are twenty-two in number, three military men, two gendarmes and seventeen members of the vigilante committee.

Official reports say some of them are already under arrest.