The founder of the Centre of Human Rights and Democracy in Africa has reiterated his stance for a two state federation as the only solution to the crisis in the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon.

Plans are underway to institute the Special Status which is one of the recommendations from the Major National Dialogue, MND, to solve the crisis in the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon

Agbor Balla who was part of the Decentralisation Committee of the MND that proposed the special status, has rubbished the measure, insisting only a two-state federation can solve the situation

“A two state federation is the Solution to the crisis. Any other solution be it decentralization, 10 state federation or a special status are only stop-gap measures. We shall have to go back to the drawing board to address the fundamental issues,”Agbor Balla said.

Agbor Balla has maintained his stance on a two-state federation from the time he was President of the outlawed Cameroon Anglophone Civil Society Consortium.