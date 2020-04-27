Cameroon: Agbor Balla urges Gov’t to address COVID-19 situation in prisons

Human rights lawyer, Felix Agbor Nkongho has appealed to the Government of Cameroon to urgently address the situation of the Coronavirus pandemic in prisons especially that of Kondengui in Yaounde, Centre region where some four inmates allegedly died of the virus.

The civil society activist made the appeal this Monday April 27 in tweet.

According to his tweet, many inmates at the Kondengui Central prison in Yaounde are suffering from the deadly pandemic, thus a necessity for the Government to urgently address the issue.

He adds that one of these contaminated inmates, Pastor Frits Tarkang is hospitalized at the Hopital Presbyterienne Djoungolo in Yaounde, Centre region of Cameroon.

For some weeks now, inmates at the Kondengui Central prison have been reportedly living in fear after COVID-19 cases were reported in that prison.

Last weekend, sources within the prison announced four detainees passed away due to the killer pandemic.

Many have attributed this situation to the overcrowded nature of the facility which is a breeding ground to the transmission of diseases.

Though the Head of State recently signed a decree remitting and commuting the sentences of some prisoners in a bit to decongest detention facilities in the country, sources have it that the Kondengui prison still hosts inmates four times its capacity.

The Minister of Public Health recently deployed a team to disinfect the prison, but the inmates reportedly sent back the team, saying the measure was insufficient.