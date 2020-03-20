Human rights lawyer Felix Agbor Nkongho has called on the Speaker of the National Assembly to call off the March parliamentary session which kicks off on Friday, March 20.

Despite measures by the government banning gathering of more than fifty persons in a bid to fight the spread of the Coronavirus, the Lower House of Parliament is set to open on Friday.

This has raised eyebrows, and calls have been pouring in for the House Speaker to call off the session with human rights lawyer Felix Agbor Nkongho saying the move endangers the life of citizens.

“Let the Honorable Speaker of the National Assembly be honourable enough to call off the parliamentary session for tomorrow. While the government is fighting and preventing the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Honorable Speaker cannot be seen to be endangering the lives of citizens” Agbor Balla said.

“The Protection of the population is the ultimate goal of each Government. The laws of the country must be respected by each and everyone. No one is above the Law. So Mr. Honorable Speaker do the honourable thing. In the alternative, the honorable members of Parliament should boycott the session,”he added.