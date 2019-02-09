Cameroon: Agbr Balla calls for unconditional release of nursing student arrested in Buea

Sources have since said the detained student Njongwan Emeline has been asked to pay a huge sum of money before she is released, a situation that has been condemned by Agbor Balla who has called for her immediate release.

“We call for Emeliene’s immediate and unconditional release. We are shocked at allegations that she has been asked to pay huge sums of money as bribe,” Barrister Agbor Balla said in a statement.

Other human rights organisations have equally added their voices calling for her immediate release as lawyers have launched investigations into allegations that security forces have demanded huge sums of money for her release.