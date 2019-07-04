Cameroon: Agri-food products in lime light in Yaounde

Actors of agriculture and food industry sector are showcasing their knowhow at the ongoing Yaounde International agri-business exhibition dubbed SIALY.

According to sources, over 200 exhibitors including farmers and food processing industries are currently showcasing their products at the one week event that kick started on Monday July 1 at the National museum.

Officially launched yesterday by Fru Jonathan, secretary general of the MINMIDT on behalf of Minister Gabriel Dodo Ndoke, the event seeks amongst others to contributing to the development of agriculture and agro food industry in Cameroon and render the sector more competitive.

The event which is in its 6th edition is holding under the theme, “Agriculture and agri-business: driving force for development.”

It is organized by REFLEX enterprise in collaboration with the Ministry of mines, industries and technological development and staged under the patronage of Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute.