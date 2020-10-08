Cameroon: Ahead of Japan friendly, two players test positive for COVID-19

Goal keeper Andre Onana and midfielder Pierre Kunde Malong will not be part of the indomitable lions who will defend the national colours tomorrow Friday October 9 at the Stadion Galgenwaard in Utrecht, Netherlands in a FIFA international friendly against Japan.

In a briefing on the current health situation of the indomitable lions, their doctor, Prof William Ngatchou said the two players tested positive for the Coronavirus pandemic Thursday October 8.

According to Prof William Ngatchou’s briefing, the health situation of Andre Onana and Kunde Malong shows that they have been in contact with positive cases for over six weeks and are asymptomatic.

He explained that with this kind of situation, a person could be positive one day and test negative the following day.

In a bit to comply with the rules and regulations set by the FIFA for tomorrow’s friendly against Japan, Prof William Ngatchou announced that the two players will not be part of the crew.

Their case, added to that of three others who were called up but had other health issues leaves coach Antonio Conceicao with seventeen players for the friendly.

This match against Japan will be the first since the Coronavirus pandemic halted sporting activities in the world march.

It is part of preparations ahead of the third round of group matches for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers scheduled for November.