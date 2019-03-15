Cameroon: Ailing Niat re-elected as Senate President

Senate President Marcel Niat Njifenji was on Thursday March 14 re-elected for a new mandate in office by his peers.

Niat who stood unopposed during elections at the Senate on Thursday picked up 92 votes out of 100 to maintain his position at the Upper House of Parliament.

The 84-year year old is pioneer President of the Senate after he was first elected in 2013. After he was re-elected yesterday, Marcel Niat Njifenji used the opportunity to thank the Head of State for the renewed confidence in him.

Though not surprising, hiss re-election has raised eyebrows given his failing health that forced him to spend months out of the country for treatment.

He could barely move as he went to cast his ballot on October 7, 2018 in Paris, France and his failing health had prevented him from attending the swearing in ceremony of the Head of State Paul Biya.