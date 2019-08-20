Cameroon: Ajara Nchout calls on football fans to vote for her goal shortlisted for 2019 FIFA Puskas Award

Cameroonian striker Ajara Nchout Njoya has called on football fans go on the FIFA website and vote for her goal, shortlisted for the 2019 FIFA Puskas Award for the best goal of the year.

The 26year-old Valerenga player is the only African shortlisted for this year’s edition of the FIFA distinction, competing with nine other players amongst them five times FIFA Ballon d’or Lionel Messi.

Expressing her joy over being nominated for this award, Ajara Nchout Njoya reportedly said being shortlisted for the 2019 FIFA Puskas Award is the high point of her career.

The Cameroonian striker is a runner up for the award of the best goal of the year thanks to the second game she scored against New Zealand last June 20 during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France, goal that permitted her team to sail to the round of 16.