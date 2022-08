The Inter Milan player reveals her intentions to support local football with bonuses for Guinness super league players as she made the announcement two days ago.

Ajara Nchout Njoya is not only the goals scorer. But she is also big heart. The Cameroonian international has decided to lay a stone in the building of women’s football. An attitude that she had already hinted at when she became an ambassador for the Guinness Super League. That is through a gesture she is makeing towards players who have distinguished themselves throughout the season which ended last Sunday with the coronation of AS Awa FC.

The Cameroonian center-forward decides to offer, for example, 500,000F to the top scorer in the championship. The same amount is allocated to the best goalkeeper as well as to the best coach. There is also a special bonus for the player with the most Woman of Guinnessico award. She will receive like the others the sum of 500,000F. The prize will be received by Mélanie Zeutsop from Lékié FF.

“As a Guinness and Super League ambassador, it is my duty today to encourage all these talents and especially those who have stood out the most during the season, and this through a symbolic gesture” says Ajara Nchout.