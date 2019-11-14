Cameroon: Ajara Nchout offers match bonus to Gouatche landslide survivors

Cameroonian female forward Nchout Njoya Ajara has offered her match bonus against Cote d’Ivoire last Tuesday to all the victims of the landslide that occurred Monday October 28 in Gouatche, a neighbourhood in Bafoussam, West region of Cameroon.

“I offer my match bonus to my brothers of Gouatche. We had you in mind while playing against Cote d’Ivoire. May this victory and this bonus bring you a bit of joy…”Ajara said in a post yesterday.

In an epic match counting for the fourth round qualifiers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games opposing the indomitable lionesses to their Ivorian counterparts last Tuesday November 12, 2019 at the Yaounde Omnisport Stadium, the girls of Alain Djeumfa managed to sail to the last round thanks to a penalty converted into a goal by Valerenga player Ajara Nchout.

Some few hours after their 2-1 victory over Cote d’Ivoire, Nchout Njoya Ajara took to her favourite social media, twitter where she offered the victory, plus her match bonus to the victims of the Gouatche landslide.

Last month, the international Cameroonian footballer used this same medium to pay homage to Ayafor Florence, Bamenda wardress brutally assassinated by suspected Ambazonia fighters in that troubled zone of Cameroon.