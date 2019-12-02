Cameroon: Akere Muna condemns separatists attack on Camair-Co aircraft

Renowned lawyer and leader of the Now Movement, Barrister Akere Muna has described Ambazonia fighters attack on one of Cameroon Airlines Corporation plane, the MA60 aircraft Sunday December 1 as an act of international terrorism.

Reacting to the attack in a tweet yesterday, Barrister Akere Muna condemned the act indicating that it is one which puts in peril the lives of innocent people.

“Shooting at CAMAIR-CO Aircraft type MA60 in Bamenda is an outright act of international terrorism. It advances no cause, endangers innocent lives and destroys any capital of sympathy accumulated…” Barrister Akere Muna wrote.

He regretted that the fight for the independence of the English speaking Southern Cameroonians had turned into something else.

“Many of us toil day and night for justice and peace. Then this!” He further noted, expressing his discontent with the act that endangered the lives of 28 people on board the plane.

On Sunday December 1, 2019, suspected Amba fighters opened fire on Camair-Co’s MA60 aircraft as it was approaching the Bamenda airport for landing. Though the act had an impact on the plane, no human loss was recorded.