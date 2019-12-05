Cameroon: Akere Muna frowns at controversial bill on bilingualism

The controversial bill on the promotion of bilingualism submitted in parliament by government has continued to attract criticism from the public with Barrister Akere Muna the latest to voice his opinion on the issue.

To the lawyer and civil society actor, the bill is just an attempt to further fuel the crisis that has been rocking the Norht West and South West Regions for the past three years.

“I cannot understand how any peace loving citizen given the present context can propose a bill that makes bilingualism an option, in blatant violation of the constitution! Talk about fueling the fire! So, here we go again. Lawyers protest in Bamenda… ,” Akere Muna tweeted.

The bill has since been withdrawn from parliament but it is not clear if it will be re-adjusted before being submitted back.