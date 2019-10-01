Cameroon: Akere Muna storms out of Major National Dialogue

The leader of the ‘Now Movement’ Barrister Akere Muna has pulled out of the Major National Dialogue citing his discontent over the way the event is unfolding.

Akere Muna said at the end of the first day that he will not be returning to the dialogue table if all political prisonerss in jail are not released and if the form of the state is not inserted in the agenda.

Akere Muna was not upbeat when he arrived on Monday morning and said he can not say anything until he knows the proper agenda of the day.

His actions yesterday at the Yaounde Conference Centre spoke volumes after he was the first to tweet Sultan Mbombo Njoya has called for the limitation of the presidential mandate.