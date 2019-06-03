Cameroon: Akere Muna to disccuss Anglophone crisis at peace forum in France

The leader of the “Now Movement” Akere Muna will discuss the crisis in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon during the Normandy World Peace Forum.

The second edition of the Normandy Peace Forum will hold from June 4-5 and Bâtonnier Akere Muna will participate in a roundtable discussion on the subject “Cameroon, A Nascent Conflict”.

The Normandy World Peace Forum is a place for reflection and exchange on world tensions and peacebuilding. It is led by experts in geopolitics, alongside state representatives, academia and the civil society.

The Forum will see the participation of several Nobel Peace Prize laureates, including Mohamed ElBaradei, Leymah Gbowee, Jody Williams and Denis Mukwege (2018 laureate), who will deliver the opening

address.

According to Akere Muna, “the mismanagement of the diversity of Cameroon from the 70s slowly stoked the fire

under the Anglophone-Francophone divide, inherited from different colonial backgrounds.

“Problems of governance in the political, cultural and socio-economic sectors, the Boko Haram conflict in the Far North and the volatile situation in the East Region (overspill from the tensions in the Central African Republic), are all factors that have combined to force Cameroon onto the agenda of many regional and international organizations and NGOs working in the humanitarian and crisis-management areas, as well as that of many European and American parliaments,” a spokesperson for Akere Muna said in a statement.

The choice by the Normandy World Peace Forum to showcase this conflict is a further indication of the need for an urgent and inclusive dialogue.

“Bâtonnier Akere Muna continues to advocate for and work towards a genuine and inclusive dialogue between all stakeholders, as a first step towards bringing the crisis to an end and embracing the difficult task of building a true, lasting peace, within a nation which recognizes and builds on its diversity, as opposed to fighting against the

same,” Akere Muna’s spokesperson said in a statement.