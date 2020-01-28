Cameroon: Akere Muna visits Mancho Bibixy, other Anglophone detainees

The leader of the ‘Now Movement’ Akere Muna has paid a visit to Mancho Bibixy and other Anglophone detained at the Kondengui Central prison in connection to the crisis in the North West and South West Regions.

Though nothing filtred from Akere Muna’s meeting on Tuesday at Kondengui, sources within his camp say he discussed on ways of defending some of the detainees who are yet to be judged.

The detainees also made proposals for Akere Muna to take to the Africa Forum which holds in in Nairobi to discuss solutions to the crisis Cameroon’s North West and South West Regions.

Another visit to the prison has been scheduled for next week, as the Muna and Muna Chambers continues to look for means to defend some of the detainees who are still standing trial.