Alain Djeumfa was at the weekend appointed as the new head coach of the Cameroon Women’s football team to replace Joseph Brian Ndoko.

In one of the bold moves made by the new President of the Cameroon Football Federation Seidou Mbombo Njoya, Alain Djeumfa who was physical trainer of the team now takes over as head coach.

His first major task as head coach will be to prepare the team for the the upcomin Women’s World Cup that will take place in June, in France.