Cameroon: All Ndian Conference Ushers Renewed Hope

Published on 25.04.2022 at 00h43 by JournalduCameroun

The population of Ndian Division now look to a new beginning in that part of the country after they met over the weekend to chart a new path going forward.

Sons and daughters of the division met in Mundemba at the weekend for the ‘All Ndian Conference’ which was aimed at dissecting the problems plaguing the division as well as seeking tangible solutions.

Welcoming the guests at the start of the event last Friday, April 22, the Mayor of Mundemba, Samuel Osang higlighted the huge potential of the division such tourisim with the Korup National Park, agriculture with the PAMOL plantations as well as the huge maritime potentials which favour business transactions with neighbouring Nigeria.

However, these resources have not been exploited to their full potentials in the past years due to the unrest in the North West and South West Regions.

Sons and daughters of Ndian gathered to chart a new path for the division

It is in this light Confiance Balungeli Ebune, representative of the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Dion Ngute called on all sons and daughters of Ndian Division to put their differences aside and work resolutely for peace which he stressed is the major guarantee for any meaningful development.

He lamented the division has paid a heavy price for the crisis with the closure of some schools, destruction of infrastructure and grinding down of economic activities.

He went ahead to  highlight what the government has done to end the troubles but he equally seized the moment to urge everyone to denounce those still in the forests and their sponsors.

Minister Balungeli went ahead to challenge  Ndian sons and daughters to seize the momentum of the conference to make a difference in a division that has experienced the worst cases of senseless killings. With the end of the crisis, he related, Ndian’s resources will begin to be enjoyed by all and government’s plans and programmes for the administrative unit will be actualized. However, the main applause of the key note speech was reserved for the announcement that negotiations are ongoing to determine when work can resume on the Kumba – Ekondo Titi road.

On his part, the Coordinator of the Conference, Chief Fritzgerald Nasako stressed on the fact that the conference is far from partisan. Whatever is not right, should be fixed by everyone in Ndian. Everyone has the duty to support the PM who has been holding consultations with the population of the NW/SW to seek a lasting solution to the crisis.

 

 

