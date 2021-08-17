Cameroon: All set for 2021 AFCON draw to hold today

All is set for the draw ceremony of the Africa Cup of Nations which holds this Tuesday, August 17 at the Yaounde Conference Centre.

The ceremony is set to feature some of the continent’s top legend to conduct the draw of Africa’s showpiece event.

Ahead of the event, the Yaounde Conference Centre has been given a total facelift in order to stage an event worthy of the name.

The Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Professor Narcisse Mouelle Kombi made at least three field trips to the site to ensure work is going on as planned.

The over 50-man delegation from the Confederation of African Football arrived Cameroon last weekend for the ceremony.

The draw ceremony will be hosted by award-wining Nigerian sports presenter Mimi Fawaz and Cameroon acclaimed TV and radio legend Leonard Chatelain.

This is not the first time Fawaz will host CAF event – in January 2017, she did a sterling job as a co-host of the CAF Awards 2016 in Nigeria.

She is a well-known broadcaster who has been covering African football for a while including on international platforms like BBC.

Leonard Chatelain is an emblematic figure of Radio-TV shows in Cameroon. He has become a reference in Cameroon where his name is a label of success in the presentation of prestigious galas. With friendliness, humour and joy, he knows how to make events a memorable experience!