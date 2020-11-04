Life › Life

Cameroon: Alleged Gang member neutralized after burgling school in Douala

Published on 04.11.2020 at 15h42 by journal du Cameroun

GBHS Penja

A man alleged to have participated in burgling a secondary school Monday November 2 in Penja, Moungo Division of the Littoral region of Cameroon is said to have been neutralized by security forces.

The alleged bandit identified as Junior Ngando is reported to be a member of a gang of seven who stormed the premises of Government Bilingual High School Penja in the Moungo Division, Littoral region and break into some offices, making away with some items.

Junior Ngando was neutralized by security forces in the course of exchanges with police elements following the burglary.

Recounting his ordeal with the men of the underworld before the arrival of the police, the security guard told the press about seven armed men stormed the school campus, tied him up before breaking into several offices.

In that of the principal, the bandits are said to have taken away the television and the laptop though the latter was latter on recovered by police elements who arrived at the scene late enough to stop the gang.

An enquiry has been launched to track down the rest of the alleged bandits reported to have posed security threats to the population of Penja for months now.

