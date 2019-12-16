Cameroon: Alleged killers of one accountant in Douala arrested

Some four suspected murderers of an accountant killed last December 2nd at the Bonanjo neighbourhood in Douala have been arrested and presented to the press this Monday December 16, 2019, sources have said.

The four bandits apprehended by elements of the Gendarmerie Legion are accused of having participated in the murder of a certain David Kegne, accountant of Santa Lucia business Centre, brutally gun down last December 2, 2019 in Bonanjo, Douala, Littoral region of Cameroon.

After taking away David’s life, they reportedly made away with the sum of 20 million frs he and a colleague were about depositing in a bank in that neighbourhood.

On that faithful day, two amongst the four men reportedly opened fire on David and his colleague besides a bank in one of Douala’s Administrative neighbourhood, Bonanjo before vanishing with the money they had on a bike.