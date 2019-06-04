Cameroon: Altercation between pro Kamto supporters, security agents at Kondengui

Following the abrupt transfer of pro Kamto supporters to the Kondengui prison today Tuesday June 4, including the first vice President of the party Mamadou Mota and Dr Apollinaire Ako, founding member, altercations erupted between CRM militants and prison guards.

According to Bibou Nissack, spokesperson of Maurice Kamto during the 2018 Presidential elections, the incident occurred due to the treatment given to Mamadou Mota, first vice president of the party, His Majesty Biloa Effa, special adviser of Maurice Kamto and Dr Apolinaire Oko, founding member of the party.

They were reportedly half denuded to be placed in what they referred to as “cellule de passage”

Considering it as a humiliating situation, other CMR detainees strongly opposed themselves to the move by the prison guards, situation that resulted in the squabble.

Bibou Nissack equally indicated that these CRM officials are detained at the Yaounde Maximum security prison without any prior prosecution, which is against the law.

They were arrested over the weekend alongside 350 militants of the party during a nationwide “peaceful”l demonstration.