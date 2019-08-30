Cameroon: Detained ex CRTV GM nominated for 2019 RSF press freedom award

The former Director General of the Cameroon Radio Television, Amadou Vamoulke has been shortlisted for the 2019 Reporters without Borders award well known in its French acronym Reporter Sans Frontieres for press freedom.

Nominated alongside 11 other journalists and media houses from different countries in the world, Amadou Vamoulke falls in the independence award category.

Going by a report from the media advocacy group Reporters Without Borders, the Press Freedom Awards ceremony will hold on September 12, 2019 in Berlin.

Amadou Vamoulke was at the head of the Cameroon Radio Television for nine years and according to RWB, he repeatedly spoke out against the government’s monopoly on television coverage and the criminalization of media workers.

He was officially arrested and detained at the Yaounde Kondengui Prison in 2016 for embezzlement of public funds and since then, reports say his court case has been postponed several times. The last time was on Wednesday August 28, 2019 for September 16, 2019.