Cameroon: Amateur championship kicks off in Foumbot

The local amateur football championship kicked off at the weekend in Foumbot, Noun Division of the West region of Cameroon.

The opening ceremony saw Volcan of Foumbot defeat CASK of Bafoussam by a goal to nil in the opening game of the season in the West region on Sunday.

A second half goal from Ibrahim Mouiche gave the home side all three points against a depleted CASK side who came into the game with just eleven players after failing to comply with administrative formalities.

Launching the football season, the President of the West Regional League of Fecafoot called on the teams to show fair play through out the season and ensure the region produces the best representative at the national interpools and possibly promotion to elite football.

He also paid hommage to the newmly elected President of Fecafoot Seidou Mbombo Njoya had hoped the teams in the West region will honour his election by raising their game this season.