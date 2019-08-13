Cameroon: Ambassador to Ethiopia Jacques Alfred Ndoumbe passes on

The dead has been announced of Cameroon’s Ambassador to Addis Abeba and to the African Union, Jacques Alfred Ndoumbe Eboule.

Ambassador Alfred Ndoumbe died of illness yesterday in Addis Abeba, Ethiopia. According to reports, Alfred Ndoumbe made frequent malaise during Ambassadors’ gatherings in Addis Abeba.

Considered as one of the best diplomats of his generation, Alfred Ndoumbe, product of Cameroon’s International Relations Institute IRIC is a holder of a PHD thesis in Political sciences defended in 1992.

He started his diplomatic carrier at Department of International Organisations at the Ministry of external relations. In 1997, he was appointed Sub Director of the United Nations Organisation organs at the department of UN and Non-government cooperation.

After the dead of Isabelle Bassong, Cameroon’s ambassador to Bruxells, he is appoiunted to replace him. In 2008, he takes office as plenipotentiary and extraordinary Ambassador to Addis Abeba where he exercise till his demise.

He dies at the age of 62, leaving behind a wife and two children to morn him.